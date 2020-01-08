Chicago mother sentenced to 3 years in prison for causing Lower Wacker crash that killed toddler

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5057135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 23-month-old girl who was killed after being ejected from a car in a crash on Lower Wacker Drive has been identified.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman was sentenced to three years in prison for causing the crash that killed her 1-year-old daughter, according to Cook County court records.Adreannia Donaldson wasafter crashing a vehicle on Lower Wacker Drive in January 2019.Amria Glenn, who was almost, was ejected from the car and killed.She had been wearing a seatbelt, but was not secured in a car seat.Police said the Mazda 3 Donaldson was driving was heading west on Lower Wacker Drive when at about 1:09 a.m. Jan. 11, it tried to make a U-Turn near Garvey Court, a spot where motorists must wait to turn on a green arrow.As the Mazda made the turn, it hit the rear passenger side of an oncoming Acura MDX traveling east. That Acura had the green light, according to police.After the collision, the Mazda crashed into a wall, and Glenn was thrown from the vehicle. She was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where she later died. Her doll could be seen among the debris from the wreck.Two women, ages 18 and 19, and two men, both 19, were inside the Acura, and all declined medical treatment, police said.Donaldson and a 29-year-old man who was a passenger, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their injuries.Donaldson will have to serve 85% of her sentence and receives credit for 360 days of time served.