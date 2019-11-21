Mother of robbery suspect shot by police in Old Irving Park sends prayers to victims

Christopher Terrell Willis' mother declined to go on camera, but said her heartfelt thoughts are with those injured in Tuesday night's gun battle.
Willis died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County Medical examiner's office. The 32-year-old was identified as the suspect who police say robbed a bank in Des Plaines, carjacked a woman and then led authorities on a chase into Chicago's Old Irving Park neighborhood.
Police say Willis jumped out of the white car and fired shots, hitting a 46-year-old Chicago police officer in the head. The officer remains in serious condition but is improving and expected to make a full recovery.
The 15-year-old teenager remains in the hospital where he is also expected to recover. The Lane Tech high school student was an innocent bystander inside a music store. A Des Plaines officer chased Willis there and fatally shot him, with one of the bullets striking the teen.
Police say Willis has a history of criminal convictions, including carjacking. His mother said he went into the system at 13 years old and came out at 21.
She said her son at one point started to turn his life around, and all she would say is that she is praying for the wounded and their families.