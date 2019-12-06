Motorcyclist killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run, driver charged with DUI

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago Friday morning and a driver has been arrested and charged with DUI, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the inbound Bishop Ford at 111th Street just before 2 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was struck and killed by a car and the driver of the car did not stop.

The motorcycle driver, a 42-year-old man, was transported to Roseland Hospital and later died.

The victim was part of a motorcycle group called Chosen Breed. Friends and family members identified him as Eric Smith.

The victim was watching the Bears game Thursday night according to friends and was heading home. His girlfriend was apparently trailing him in a car not far behind and witnessed him get hit as the other driver sped away.

"It's just hard to believe a drunk driver hit him and tried to get away," said Percy Hope, a friend of the victim. "He's got two young kids and it's just hard to believe that he's not here."

The driver of the car was later taken into custody at 103rd Street and Stony Island Avenue and charged with DUI, police said. Further details on the driver were not immediately available.

Two lanes of the inbound Bishop Ford Freeway are closed as police investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pullmanchicagohit and runduifatal crashdui crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NB Red Line trains halted as police respond to reports of stabbing at Fullerton station
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who killed Orland Park educator
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Police release images of suspects sought in Red Line strong-arm robbery
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Show More
He wore an ankle monitor as he killed his ex. Was anyone tracking it?
Mitchell Trubisky helps Bears beat Cowboys 31-24
US Coast Guard's Christmas Ship arrives at Navy Pier Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cold, windy Friday
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
More TOP STORIES News