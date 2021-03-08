Mount Prospect crash kills Des Plaines mother, father, son on errand run

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Three family members were killed Sunday in a crash in suburban Mount Prospect.The mother, father and son all lost their lives in the collision around 7:45 a.m. on Rand Road near Mt. Prospect Road. The crash remains under investigation.The victims have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Francisco Javier Flores Perez, 31, Georgina Perez Gomez, 59, and Francisco Flores Rodriguez, 58, of Des Plaines."They were special to everybody in the family because they were inseparable," said Danfer Flores, relative of the victims.Inseparable in life and inseparable in death. Francisco Flores, his wife Georgina and their son Pancho were tragically killed during a routine errand run early Sunday morning."To know that I won't be able to have that any more is probably one of the hardest things I will have to take for the rest of my life," Flores said.The family was just leaving Mount Prospect Plaza when the driver of a gold Ford crashed into the white Honda they were in. The impact killed them instantly, taking away a beloved mother, father and son who had previously survived another car accident and cancer. Pancho's cousin, Danfer Flores, said he was like a brother to him."We never fought, he always took care of me, he always picked me up when I fell, he paid for my tuition when I never even asked," Flores said. "He would go out of his way to do that for me."The couple's niece, Brenda Pano, said her aunt and uncle were often seen dancing and joking together at families and their love for one another was easily felt by all."They used to tell each other, 'If you die first, please come get me. I don't want to be here by myself. I don't want to live life without you,'" Pano said.The family leaves behind their eldest daughter, who is now trying to raise money so that she can bury her mother, father and brother in Mexico.