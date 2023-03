Police in Mount Prospect, IL are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a bike.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in northwest suburban Mount Prospect were on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a bike Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper7 was over the scene near the corner of Lowden Lane and Wolf Road around 5 p.m.

So far, authorities have not released any additional information. It's not clear if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.