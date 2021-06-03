Mount Prospect hit-and-run driver strikes person crossing street in wheelchair, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A hit-and-run driver struck a person as they crossed the street in a wheelchair in northwest suburban Mount Prospect Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Mount Prospect police said officers responded to a 911 call for a crash involving a pedestrian on Elmhurst Road (Route 83) south of Huntington Commons Road around 1:56 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators that someone driving a black Chevrolet hit a person in a wheelchair who was crossing the 1300-block of Elmhurst Road. Witnesses said the driver did not stop and continued driving southbound with damage to the vehicle's front end and windshield.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Luther General Hospital in Park Ridge with serious injuries.

Police said they were able to locate the black Chevy and its driver in an apartment complex near Elmhurst Road and Oakton Street shortly after the crash.

The southbound lanes of Elmhurst Road are shut down in the area while police investigate.

Police continue to investigate. So far, no citations or charges have been filed.
