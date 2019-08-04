Mt. Sinai Hospital closes ER amidst violent weekend with 40 shot, 3 killed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A West Side hospital has stopped accepting patients on the tail end of a violent weekend that has left 40 people been shot, three fatally, in gun violence across the city.The most recent fatal shooting happened in the 4200 block of West 18th Street at about 3:45 a.m., police said. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported four people involved in the shooting at that location: A juvenile was taken to Stroger Hospital and three adults were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment. One other person hurt in that shooting transported themself to a local hospital for treatment, though CFD officials did not have any information about that person or where they went for treatment. Chicago police said all victims of this shooting, including the person who was pronounced dead on the scene, are male.Authorities did not provide any further identifying information about the victims or the nature of their injuries, though CPD said all victims at Mt. Sinai Hospital were listed in fair to good condition. No further details about the incident were available. It's unclear whether anyone is in custody. Witnesses on the scene were not cooperating, police said.Security at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Douglas Park is not allowing anyone inside the hospital because the emergency room waiting room is full.Gun violence in Chicago last weekend left eight people dead and 40 others hurt.