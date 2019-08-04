7 injured in shooting near Douglas Park playground on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police said seven people were wounded in a shooting Sunday as they gathered in Douglas Park on the West Side.According to police, around 1:20 a.m., a group of people were standing in the park in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire from a black Camaro.Police said a 21-year-old man was hit in the groin and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.A woman, 25, was struck in the arm, leg and taken to the same hospital where she was reported in stable condition.Another woman, 22, was also hit and taken to Mount Sinai, police said. She is in stable condition.A 20-year-old man and a woman, 19, were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The man was hit in the right side of the body and the woman was struck in the leg. Both were reported in stable condition, according to police.Police said two men, 23 and 21, took themselves to Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds.Police said people were seen walking in the park just past the perimeter of the crime scene tape with their phone lights activated looking for things they left behind as they ran from the bullets.