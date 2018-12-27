Multi-car crash in Brighton Park sends 10 to the hospital

A multi-car crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Thursday sent 10 people to the hospital, police said.

A 40-year-old man was quickly traveling northeast on Archer Avenue in a Honda Civic when he collided head-on with a Crown Victoria with five people inside, police said. The man driving the Honda Civic then collided with a Chevy minivan that had one person inside.

Six adults and three children aged 2, 4 and 7 were transported to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The 40-year-old man driving the Honda Civic was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition. Charges against him are pending, according to Chicago police.
