Multiple robberies reported on Pink Line trains: police

CHICAGO -- At least two people were robbed recently while riding CTA Pink Line trains through Lawndale on the West Side.In both incidents, a male approached someone on the train and demanded their property or took it by force, Chicago police said.The robberies happened on the train near the Central Park station in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said. The first robbery happened about 10:40 a.m. Oct. 25 and the second about 4:45 p.m. Oct. 28.Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.