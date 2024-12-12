Family, friends to gather for funeral for fallen Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins

Fallen Oak Park Police Detective Allan Reddins will be laid to rest Thursday following his funeral at Apostolic Church of God in Chicago.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- First responders from across the Chicago area will join loved ones, to say final goodbyes to Oak Park Detective Allan Reddins.

Detective Reddins will be laid to rest Thursday following his funeral at Apostolic Church of God in the Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

People poured out to Leak and Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday for Reddins' visitation.

The Oak Park detective was shot the day after Thanksgiving after responding to reports of a person seen leaving a Lake Street bank with a gun.

Investigators said Reddins and other officers asked the suspect to show his hands when he pulled out a gun.

Reddins was shot on the left side and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died soon after arrival.

People have been paying their respects since the tragedy.

Among those at the visitation were officers from other jurisdictions and agencies, including the ATF who investigated after Reddins was shot on November 29.

"It's a horrible loss. We are seeing too many of these officers getting killed in the Chicagoland area and we are just here in a show of solidarity," ATF Assistant Special Agent In Charge Jason Gore said.

Detective Reddins was a five-year veteran of the Oak Park Police Department and is the first Oak Park officer killed in the line of duty since 1938.

Reddins' funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. He will then be buried during a private ceremony.