Attack Poverty CEO Richard Logan tried to strangle daughter before killing himself, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- As neighbors continue to come to grips over the tragedy involving a respected Sugar Land family, police believe the family's patriarch, who is suspected of killing his wife and young son, drove to San Marcos and tried to strangle his adult daughter.

Police disclosed that detail Thursday in the wake of the deaths of Richard Logan, his wife Diana, and their 11-year-old son Aaron.

The police department also gave what it believes was the timeline of the deaths.

SEE ALSO: Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified
EMBED More News Videos

Police found Diana Logan and her son Aaron dead inside their Greatwood home after her husband, Richard, was found dead 150 miles away.



According to police, Diana and Aaron were killed sometime over the weekend of Feb. 8-9. The pastor of the Logans' church told investigators he last saw the three family members on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Monday evening was when police believe Richard tried to strangle his daughter in San Marcos, where she attends college. However, she did not report the assault to police.

Richard left his daughter, and sometime between that night and around 8 a.m. Tuesday, he committed suicide just south of San Marcos, in Guadalupe County.

Also by 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sugar Land police got a call to do a welfare check and death notification for Richard at the family's Greatwood neighborhood home, where Diana and Aaron's bodies were found.

Police added Aaron was not in attendance at his school Monday.

In light of the new details, police officially considered the case a murder-suicide.

Richard was the founder and CEO of a non-profit called Attack Poverty. He was also a former missions pastor at River Pointe Church.

SEE ALSO: Community mourns mother and son killed in Sugar Land
EMBED More News Videos

Community mourns the loss of Sugar Land couple and child killed in apparent murder-suicide.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
assaultsuicidefamilyu.s. & worldmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News