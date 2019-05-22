Marlen Ochoa-Lopez Death: Murdered Pilsen woman's family arrives in Chicago, expected to visit baby in hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5302798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.

Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family members of a woman who police said was murdered and had her baby taken from her womb arrived in Chicago late Tuesday night ahead of her visitation and funeral.Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's family members came from Mexico on special humanitarian visas. They are expected to come to Christ Medical Center to see her son, still fighting for his life as they prepare to say goodbye to his 19-year-old mother.Marlen's relatives had just arrived from Mexico when they walked into Lincoln United Methodist Church to a singing crowd of the teenager's loved ones.This reunion comes hours after the Illinois Health Department announced it's now investigating Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.Ochoa-Lopez was last seen in Pilsen on April 23. She was nine months pregnant and due in early May. Three weeks later, her remains were found near a home on the city's Southwest Side. Police say she was murdered on the day she disappeared, and her baby was taken from her womb after her death.Her alleged killer, police said, lured Ochoa-Lopez to her home with the promise of free baby clothes.According to police, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa killed Ochoa-Lopez with the help of her daughter Desiree and then removed the baby from her womb. Figueroa then claimed there was a medical emergency, and told first responders she had just given birth to a baby that was not breathing.The Chicago Fire Department confirmed it responded to the Figueroa home on April 23 and said paramedics transported the newborn, along with Figueroa, to Advocate Christ Medical Center for treatment.The state wants to know if proper protocols were followed in the case of Marlen's baby after prosecutors say her accused killer brought the infant the hospital claiming it was hers, despite showing no signs of child birth."A system has failed Marlen, who is now dead and doesn't have a voice," said Julie Contreras, spokesperson for the family.The state health department told ABC 7 Eyewitness News, "...there are no rules or regulations under the Illinois Hospital Licensing Act or under the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that require hospital emergency department employees to verify the identity of a baby, or the person who brings a baby to the hospital. However, hospitals would be mandated to report to the Department of Children and Family Services under the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act if there was concern."DCFS said it was notified more than two weeks after the teenager was killed.Two days of visitation for Marlen are scheduled at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave. in Stickney: May 23, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.; and May 24, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.The three people charged in Marlen's murder are being held without bond. They're due back in court next month.