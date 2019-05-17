Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: 3 charged in murder of pregnant Chicago woman denied bond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5303982" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people, including a mother and daughter, have been charged in the death of a young pregnant woman on Chicago's Southwest Side.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5302471" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police were seen investigating outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side where a missing pregnant teen's remains were found.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5302798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's so hurtful, so hurtful to see the person, your wife, who you lived with for four years and now you see her with her eyes closed," he said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother and daughter accused of murdering 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and the mother's boyfriend, who is accused of concealing the murder were all denied bond Friday.Clarisa Figueroa, 46, her daughter Desiree Figueroa, 24, and Clarisa's boyfriend Piotr Bobak, 40, remain in custody, charged with a horrifying crime."Words really cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.Police said the Figueroas strangled 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez with an electrical cable and then put her body in a backyard garbage bin after taking her baby from her womb.Police cracked the case after being tipped off to a Facebook chat group showing the pregnant teen had been in contact with Clarisa Figueroa about free baby clothes.Detectives found Clarisa Figueroa at Christ Hospital after claiming she'd given birth at home on the very day Marlen disappeared."She denies that Marlen came to the house on the 23 of April, but she did admit to knowing Marlen and meeting her in the past," said Chicago Police Commander Brendan Deenihan.Police said the baby's DNA matches Ochoa-Lopez and pressed by detectives, Desiree confessed to the crime.Clarisa Figueroa's boyfriend, Piotr, is charged with concealing the crime. Police said a search of the home revealed bleach, cleaning materials, and blood, but the lingering question remains: Why did they allegedly do it?"Only they know that," Johnson said. "We can only assume raise the child as their own."The family of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez at the Leighton Criminal Court House demanded justice, calling the three behind bars monsters."Today is a sad," said family spokesperson Julie Contreras. Today is a day of anguish that this family is living through a nightmare, a horror film. Today there is only one message that the family has, and that is justice for Marlen."Marlen's husband, Yovani Lopez, said in a statement, "We are asking the Cook County States Attorney to please not allow these monsters to go free. They murdered my wife and my infant son is in intensive care after being ripped out from his mother's body."Marlen's mother Raquel Uriostegui said in a statement, "We don't want the people who murdered my daughter to go free. We want justice for Marlen!"Meanwhile, the family is holding out hope for a miracle for her baby, who is on life support. Ochoa-Lopez also leaves behind a 3-year-old child.