Robbers hit 3 banks in 3 hours in Naperville, Lombard, Wilmette: police

Two robbers hit three banks in less than three hours Monday afternoon, according to the FBI.
The robberies happened in Lombard, Wilmette and Naperville. They were successful in their robberies at the PNC Bank located at 2810 S. Highland Ave. in Lombard and Byline Bank located at 3245 Lake Ave. in Wilmette.
Naperville Police were dispatched to a bank robbery in progress at the Fifth Third Bank located at 1211 Ridgeland Ave. Officers encountered the suspect vehicle, a green Dodge Challenger, fleeing the parking lot onto northbound Naperville Road. The vehicle was pursued eastbound I-88, where it was last seen approaching I-294.
Suspects were described to be two males in their 20s. One suspect wore colorful Air Jordan shoes and a Nike sweatshirt with dark stripes on the front and side. The other suspect wore a dark sweatshirt with a Mercedes-Benz insignia on the front. They wore facemasks and gloves.
No one was injured in the robbery. Descriptions and wanted poster can be found at the FBI website.
