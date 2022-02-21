Health & Fitness

Picky eaters: When parents should be concerned

By Michelle Corless
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week is National Eating Disorders Awareness Week.

One eating disorder that parents may not be as familiar with is Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder. Doctors say when the eating disorder impacts a child's social life, that's when parents should be concerned.

"That desire to avoid the food or restrict the food gets in the way of they're not going to go to a party," said Dr. Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher, Regional Clinical Director for Eating Recovery Center in Chicago.

Many parents have dealt with picky eaters. it's not always a concern.

"When that kid absolutely refuses to give that food another try, and then slowly over time, they decide other foods are not acceptable," said Dr. Astrachan-Fletcher.

Doctors say they're seeing younger and younger kids dealing with eating disorders.
