Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp joins Wear Orange Day to fight gun violence

Participants wear orange, the same shade hunters wear to avoid being hit by gunfire from fellow hunters, as they mark Hadiya Pendleton's birthday on National Gun Violence Awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Along with their signature fried shrimp and hot sauce, Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp served up a plea to fight gun violence Friday."We need to get these guns off these streets and it don't seem like they're doing it, and if they are doing something about it, it's not fast enough," said restaurant supervisor LaDawn Merrell.Friday and Saturday, Merrell and her coworkers are all donning orange t-shirts, as well as badges with the names of lost loved ones, as part of the Wear Orange campaign for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3.Merrell knows the cost of gun violence too well; she lost her first grandson and then her brother in shootings.Sadly, many in this restaurant community have been personally affected by gun violence. Three members of the family-owned restaurant's staff have been victims of gun violence in the past year. Briana Lawrence, 25, was killed in a mass shooting in Englewood last June."It just kind of blew me away as far as seeing how this has affected us in some way or another," said Daniel Hernandez, restaurant employee.Wear Orange is observed every June in honor of Hadiya Pendleton, the Chicago teen killed by a stray bullet in 2013 shortly after she returned from performing at President Obama's second inauguration. Thursday would have been her 25th birthday.Pendleton's death became an instant rallying cry against Chicago's gun violence. each year around Hadiya's birthday her family, friends, former classmates, and the Hyde Park community mark the occasion with marches, bike rides, and forms of peaceful protests against gun crime. Each year they wear orange, the same shade hunters wear to avoid being hit by gunfire from fellow hunters."Gun violence must stop," said Raymond Ford, customer. "Please stop."This is the first year Lawrence's has participated in Wear Orange Day.