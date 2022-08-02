National Night Out activities taking place across Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 3 p.m. Chicago - Englewood

7th District Englewood Police. Free giveaways, food and more. Hermitage park, 5839 S Wood in Chicago 3 p.m. to 6 pm...

4 p.m, East Chicago

This event will host a variety of youth activities including a K-9 show, treats and refreshments for children, tough-a-truck, DJ and a bike raffle for East Chicago children ages 5-12. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Anyone can participate in the fun but you must be an East Chicago resident to qualify for the prizes. 4 p.m till 7 p.m. 3301 Aldis Ave.

4 p.m, aurora (various)

Aurora's night out events allow neighbors to interact with each other and members of the Aurora police, fire, and their city council members along with other community partners and nonprofits. Twenty five night out events will be held in neighborhoods across Aurora's 10 wards with unique activities at each, including free food, games, music, and more. The events all have different hours ranging from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

5 p.m, Orland Park

Attendees will be able to meet members of Orland Park's police department as well as other first responders. The Illinois National Guard will fly in a UH-72 Lakota helicopter for the event and attendees will be able to tour the aircraft on-site. Festivities include face painters, a DJ and plenty of food and games. Orland Park businesses will host booths with prizes, giveaways, coupons and safety related information. Maverick, the Orland Park Police Department's K-9 officer, will attend the event and show off his drug-finding skills in a mock scenario. 5 to 8 p.m. 14700 South Ravinia Avenue

5 p.m, Bartlett

Picnic in the park at Bartlett Park. 5 to 8 p.m. Last year, for the eighth time, the National Association of Town Qatch awarded the village of Bartlett first place for its national night out celebration.

5:30 p.m, Morton Grove

The Morton Grove Police Department will host their 7th annual national night out, which will feature live entertainment, fun activities for kids and families, treats, a bouncy house, and more. It takes place from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. outside at the civic center, 6140 Dempster St. in Morton Grove.

6 p.m., Crown Point

The community event will kick off at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m, the Crown Point Police and Fire departments will take to the fields for a softball game. The first pitch will be thrown by the families of the late fire Chief Dave Crane and Sgt. Jose Resendez. A k-9 demonstration will follow at 7:45 p.m. A water balloon toss will close out the evening's festivities around 8pmthe event will feature free kona ice for the first 300 attendees and hot dogs grilled by our public safety team, live music, booths from various local public safety departments, the city of Crown Point and the Crown Point Library, swag giveaways and public safety vehicles. Fun times cotton candy will be available for purchase. Legacy Fields, 851 Center Ross Road.

6:30 p.m, Chicago - 8th District

Alderman Raymond Lopez will join Chicago police districts and residents and conclude national night out with peace march in 8th District. West Lawn Park, 4233 W. 65th St.