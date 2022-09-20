Chicago news Navy Pier: Person of interest being questioned after boy, 3, falls in lake, CPD says

Chicago police have not yet said if this was an accident or intentional, and did not clarify who was being questioned.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are still questioning a person of interest after rescuers made a desperate rush to save a 3-year-old boy's life.

Police said the child went tumbling several feet into Lake Michigan, nearly drowning about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon near the north end of Navy Pier. He was walking with an adult guardian on the path next to the lake, when somehow, he ended up falling into the water.

Divers with the Chicago Fire Department pulled the child to dry land before rushing him to Lurie Children's Hospital in full cardiac arrest.

Investigators said the boy spent hours undergoing treatment as police remained at Navy Pier, working to determine what exactly happened.

"As with incidents involving children, these are difficult circumstances, and, again, we ask that you keep the family in your thoughts," said CPD Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash.

The 3-year-old was last listed in "very critical" condition at the hospital.

Chicago police have not yet said if this was an accident or intentional, and did not clarify who was being questioned.