Highland Park body found along Lake Michigan shoreline ID'd

A man was killed in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve area, Lake County police said. His body was found on the Highland Park Lake Michigan shoreline.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man found dead on Lake Michigan's north suburban shoreline on Saturday morning, who was killed in a "violent confrontation," has been identified, Lake County officials said.

Matthew Ascaridis, 45, of Highland Park was found about 5:10 a.m. Saturday, when Highland Park police responded to a report of an unconscious person on the shoreline in the 0-100 block of Cliff Road, officials said.

The 45-year-old went outside to speak with individuals who were being loud on the lakeshore shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

He was killed in a violent confrontation that followed, a preliminary investigation showed.

Two other men involved in the confrontation, 20 and 18 years old, were injured, police said. They were hospitalized and are speaking with investigators.

The Lake County Forest Preserve Police Department continues to investigate.

