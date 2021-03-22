march madness

NCAA Tournament: Loyola Ramblers to take on Oregon State in Sweet 16 after upset win over Illinois

Game scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Saturday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The college basketball world is buzzing over Loyola's upset win over number one seed Illinois in the NCAA's men's basketball tournament.

Loyola took the lead early and their defense swarmed the Illini the entire game. The Ramblers won it 71 to 58 over an Illini team which many thought would go all the way.

Loyola now moves on the Sweet 16 where they will face Oregon State at 1:40 p.m. this coming Saturday.

Of course Loyola fans are thrilled the team continues the big dance!

Few people expected the Ramblers to beat the number one seed, but maybe they should have looked to history for clues. The last time these two teams met in the tournament was 1963. Loyola won that game and went on to win their one and only college basketball championship.

So was this one of the biggest games in the state's history? The fans certainly think so, even Illini fans, who confessed they feared this could happen, the matchup coming so early in the tournament.

RELATED: Sister Jean, 101, cheers on her beloved Loyola Ramblers at 'The Big Dance' in Indianapolis

A fully-vaccinated Sister Jean is in Indianapolis this week to cheer on her Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA tournament.



"It's so exciting to be an alumnus," added Ramblers fan Lauren Goodell. "We saw this the first time when they went to the Final Four and just to have this energy again is so amazing."

"I think everyone around would have liked to have this happen a little later but, you know. It stinks that someone is going home today," said Illini fan Nicholas Serpico.

So will history repeat itself? Who knows, but with some luck and Sister Jean on their side anything is possible. For now, even as fans who made the trip to Indianapolis come home, the team remains in the bubble, getting ready for the Sweet Sixteen.
