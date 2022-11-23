New Chicago house explosion leaves 1 dead in Indiana, Lake Station Fire Department says

LAKE STATION, ind. (WLS) -- At least one person is dead after a house explosion in New Chicago Wednesday, according to the Lake Station Fire Department.

Witnesses and neighbors said emergency crews responded to a home following what sounded like an explosion just before noon on 29th Avenue in Indiana near Lake Station.

Witnesses reported a Good Samaritan tried to save a woman that was allegedly inside the home but then a second explosion occurred and the home collapsed.

"I thought maybe a tree fall on my house - but when I turned around and looked south, I seen the smoke and the fire up in the air,' said Allen Mohr, who lives a few blocks away.

Utility company, NIP-SCO said it was aware of the incident and assisted with first responders to secure the area.

Right now, firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots.

Investigators have yet to reveal the cause of the explosion.