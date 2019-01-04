New Water Tower Place parental supervision rules for teens take effect Friday

A new security policy takes effect Friday at the Water Tower Place along the Magnificent Mile and it's specifically geared toward teenagers.

Beginning Friday night, anyone 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult at Water Tower Place.

The Parental Guidance Required program says anyone under the age of 17 years old must be accompanied by a "parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old," according to a statement from Water Tower Place's parent company, Brookfield Properties.

The policy will be enforced after 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. During the program's hours, "trained public safety officers will be stationed at all Water Tower Place entrances to check IDs of visitors who appear to be 17 years old or younger."

Mall management says it is part of an initiative to stop disruptive behavior by youth.

"It is a little unfair because responsible kids should be able to have a little bit of freedom sometimes and I feel that's being taken away," said 14-year-old Calvin Maggiore-Anet.

The new policy comes as a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with several felonies connected to an attack on three people at a Red Line station on the Near North Side. The teens allegedly involved in that incident had caused a disturbance at Water Tower Place prior to the attack.
