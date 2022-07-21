school bus accident

School bus crash seriously injures 3 in New York

EMBED <>More Videos

Dozens of adults aboard school bus that crashed in Bronx

NEW YORK -- A school bus carrying dozens of adults and no children crashed and overturned in New York City.

It happened before 6:15 a.m. Thursday on an exit ramp in the Bronx.

It appears the bus driver failed to navigate the turn, lost control and overturned on the ramp.

Video from New York ABC affiliate WABC showed the bus on its side and a number of adults lying on the grass near the bus.

EMBED More News Videos

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 after the school bus overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway.



A total of 37 adults - 36 passengers plus the driver - were onboard at the time of the crash. No children were onboard.

Three of the passengers are hospitalized in serious condition.
Thirty three others were checked out at the scene and then taken to area hospitals to be evaluated.

RELATED: School bus crash: 2 hospitalized after driver experiences medical episode, Chicago police say

The driver refused medical attention.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the bus was carrying drivers for the city's Summer Rising programs.

"Families should expect that some bus routes this morning and afternoon will be delayed, and schools will be reaching out to families whose routes are impacted," the mayor said in a statement. "Families experiencing delays should contact the transportation coordinator at their Summer Rising site or contact the DOE's Office of Pupil Transportation call center at 718-392-8855."
The bus company said it was able to cover half of the 34 routes affected by the crash and planned to double up on the remaining routes Thursday morning.

The company said it expected to be able to cover all the afternoon routes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorkschool bus accidentnypdbusbus crashu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT
Boy, 3, killed by school bus in Cary ID'd
2 hospitalized after school bus driver has medical episode, police say
VIDEO: Bus with 23 students flips over when street racer causes crash
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
TOP STORIES
President Biden tests positive for COVID-19
Bodycam video of Chicago police shooting 13-year-old released
World War II-era ship emerges in Lake Mead amid climate impacts
Kankakee couple killed, 3 kids injured in GA crash on family trip
Mother seeks justice after 7-year-old son killed in 'ambush' shooting
3 armed robberies reported in under an hour on North Side: CPD
Chicago area expressway shootings down 36% so far this year, ISP says
Show More
Ex-cop gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
Naperville teen among ESPY winners
IL couple admits entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 attack, bragging
Indiana abortion law: GOP proposes banning abortion with exceptions
Harper College honors 'Ghost Army' veteran
More TOP STORIES News