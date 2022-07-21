School bus crash seriously injures 3 in New York

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=12064827" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 after the school bus overturned on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

NEW YORK -- A school bus carrying dozens of adults and no children crashed and overturned in New York City.It happened before 6:15 a.m. Thursday on an exit ramp in the Bronx.It appears the bus driver failed to navigate the turn, lost control and overturned on the ramp.Video from New York ABC affiliateshowed the bus on its side and a number of adults lying on the grass near the bus.A total of 37 adults - 36 passengers plus the driver - were onboard at the time of the crash. No children were onboard.Three of the passengers are hospitalized in serious condition.Thirty three others were checked out at the scene and then taken to area hospitals to be evaluated.The driver refused medical attention.NYC Mayor Eric Adams said the bus was carrying drivers for the city's Summer Rising programs."Families should expect that some bus routes this morning and afternoon will be delayed, and schools will be reaching out to families whose routes are impacted," the mayor said in a statement. "Families experiencing delays should contact the transportation coordinator at their Summer Rising site or contact the DOE's Office of Pupil Transportation call center at 718-392-8855."The bus company said it was able to cover half of the 34 routes affected by the crash and planned to double up on the remaining routes Thursday morning.The company said it expected to be able to cover all the afternoon routes.