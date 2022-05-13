School bus involved in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

NotifyChicago: All lanes blocked at 5700 S. Lake Shore Dr. SB due to an accident. Seek alternate route. Tune to local media for more information. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) May 13, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus happened on Chicago's South Side Friday.All southbound lanes were blocked at 5700 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Jackson Park due to an accident, the City of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications said on Twitter.Footage from Chopper 7 showed a school bus and another vehicle stopped on the road with traffic lined up behind the accident site.It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash. At least one person was taken from the scene on a stretcher and placed in a Chicago Fire Department vehicle.