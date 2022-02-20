police officer killed

14-year veteran officer killed in police helicopter crash in California

The pilot killed was a 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department, 44-year-old Nicholas Vella.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police helicopter crashes in water off SoCal coast, 1 pilot killed

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- A 14-year veteran police officer was killed and another officer was injured after a police helicopter crashed near Newport Beach in southern California's Orange County on Saturday night, authorities said.

The helicopter crash-landed at about 6:30 p.m. while responding to a disturbance near Newport Beach, according to police.

Nicholas Vella, 44, with the Huntington Beach Police Department, died in the crash, Chief Eric Parra announced during a news conference Saturday night.



The second officer, who is a 16-year veteran with the department, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was released from hospital on Sunday morning.



He wasn't identified but during Saturday night's news conference, Parra said he's doing OK.

"The city of Huntington Beach, the residents of Huntington Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department and the law enforcement community have lost an officer who was truly dedicated to his job and was doing what he loved doing," Parra said. "This is a difficult night for all of us and I would ask for your prayers and support as we support our officers' families."

Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. It's unclear who was piloting the aircraft at the time.

Late Saturday night, a procession was held for Vella in Santa Ana.

Hundreds of police officers were saluting outside of Orange County Global Medical Center as his body was being taken to the coroner's office.

"This is truly a heartbreaking time for all of us here at Huntington Beach," said Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize. "Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger, and the risks, our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community."

Meanwhile, several witnesses recalled hearing the helicopter crash.

"We have a lot of helicopters flying around, but this had a higher pitch to it," one witness said. "It didn't sound right. I looked outside and saw it going in circles."

One woman told us she saw the helicopter spinning and descending rapidly into the water.

"All of a sudden, I hear something sputtering really close, and it didn't sound like a normal helicopter," she said. "Somehow, he managed to get it into the bay to save everybody's life. If he had landed on a house, there would be a lot of casualties. I feel very fortunate."

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County Sheriff's Department Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newport beachorange countycaliforniapolice officer killedpolice officer injuredhelicopterhelicopter crashsouthern californiafatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Jury finds convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial in 2015
Jury weighs whether convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial
Jury to weigh whether convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial
Felony charge filed after Ella French's memorial vandalized
TOP STORIES
15 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
4-year-old boy punched in Times Square, mom tackles suspect
Wells Fargo customers lose thousands in Zelle scams
Woman, 70, killed in Dixmoor fire, remembered as 'beautiful person'
UIC doctors create app to detect depression in new mothers
Our Chicago: Addressing South Side healthcare inequities
Man charged in strangulation death of Forest View nursing student
Show More
Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility
Goose Island plans tap takeover at Old Town bar
3 shot at Old Irving Park 'social gathering': CPD
Pedestrian killed in Dan Ryan hit-and-run crash: ISP
Chicago Weather: Windy and warmer Sunday
More TOP STORIES News