Nicholas Gonzalez on family health scare amid coronavirus, 'The Good Doctor' finale

By Andrea Lans
Nicholas Gonzalez, who plays Dr. Neil Melendez on "The Good Doctor," sat down with ABC7's George Pennacchio for a (video) chat on everything from sheltering in place with his family in Vancouver to the show's explosive season finale.

After a massive earthquake hits San Jose, many of the show's beloved characters find themselves in danger while racing against time to save their patients. However, it's not certain whether our favorite doctors all make it past this episode. Even the cast choked up upon first reading the scripts for the two-part finale.

"Everybody had their own reasons for tears," Gonzalez said of the cast's emotional table read. "There's definitely some real bittersweet news tonight."

While Gonzalez wouldn't spill too much information, he said that tonight's episode does not end with another cliffhanger: "In true 'Good Doctor' style we are getting the answers and all of them are coming tonight."

"The Good Doctor" wrapped on March 3, right before many ABC shows halted production due to the coronavirus outbreak. Currently, Gonzalez is self-isolating with his wife and 3-year-old daughter in Vancouver.

"We had a little bit of a health scare with the little one who was running a fever early on," Gonzalez revealed. Thankfully, the fever was unrelated to COVID-19 and their family is safe and healthy.

Even though the rest of the cast is self-isolating in different countries, Gonzalez told Pennacchio that they all keep in contact via Zoom and FaceTime.

"We're all very much still in the forefront of each other's minds," Gonzalez said of the tight-knit cast.

"The Good Doctor" airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
