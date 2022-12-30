Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say

CPD assisted Niles police in trying to track down suspects

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A bystander nearly stopped several catalytic converter thieves in north suburban Niles early Thursday morning, Niles police said.

After a catalytic converter was stolen about 3:45 a.m. in the 7600-block of Milwaukee Avenue, witnesses came out of their home and confronted four suspects, Niles police said.

At least one of the suspects pointed a gun at the witnesses before driving away, according to police.

One witness threw a metal object at the suspect vehicle, disabling it at the intersection of Milwaukee and Howard Street, but the suspects ran away in the direction of Chicago, police said.

Niles and Chicago police searched for the alleged thieves, but did not find them Thursday.

A loaded firearm was left in plain view inside the vehicle, police said.

The suspects are described as 18- to 22-year-old men. Two were wearing all black, one had on a blue Nike jumpsuit and another was wearing red and gray jogger pants, police said.

Niles police said they have been working to mitigate catalytic converter thefts, but warned residents that the suspects in these incidents are often armed and dangerous.