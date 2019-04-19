Nipsey Hussle shooting: Man wounded with slain rapper expected to be released from custody

LOS ANGELES -- The man wounded in the shooting that killed Nipsey Hussle is expected to be released from custody soon.

Kerry Lathan took a bullet near his spine and was then arrested by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on a parole violation for associating with a known gang member.

The department made the arrest after determining Hussle was a documented gang member. But since his death, the rapper has been categorized by many -- including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti -- as a pillar of the community.

Nipsey Hussle memorial: Thousands pack Staples Center for emotional tribute to slain rapper
EMBED More News Videos

The beloved hip-hop artist's untimely death generated countless tributes from musicians, elected officials and professional athletes.



Lathan said it was by chance he was in proximity to the rapper when the gunman rolled up.

The Department of Corrections announced Thursday it will drop the new allegations and work to get Lathan released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarappercelebrity deathsshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News