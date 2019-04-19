Nipsey Hussle shooting: Man wounded with slain rapper expected to be released from custody

Kerry Lathan took a bullet near his spine and was then arrested by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on a parole violation for associating with a known gang member.
The department made the arrest after determining Hussle was a documented gang member. But since his death, the rapper has been categorized by many -- including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti -- as a pillar of the community.
Lathan said it was by chance he was in proximity to the rapper when the gunman rolled up.
The Department of Corrections announced Thursday it will drop the new allegations and work to get Lathan released.