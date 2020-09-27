No charges yet filed in girl's East Garfield Park stabbing death; grandfather claims mother is suspect

The grandfather of a 5-year-old girl stabbed to death in Garfield Park Saturday morning says his daughter, the girl's mother, allegedly killed the child.

A 5-year-old girl died after being stabbed Saturday morning in Garfield Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have not yet been filed in the death of a 5-year-old girl, who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her own mother in East Garfield Park Saturday morning.The young girl's grandfather claims his 27-year-old daughter is responsible for fatally stabbing her daughter on Chicago's West Side.The medical examiner's office identified the girl Saturday night as Serenity Arrington.Sylvester Washington said his granddaughter loved alphabet soup and watching movies with him."Y'all would have loved her. Sweet little girl. Man. Granddaddy little girl," he said.Washington is now trying to understand how his beloved little granddaughter was taken from him. His neighbors offered their support and shared shock."To hear something like this happen on this block is just mind-blowing," neighbor Melanie Weaver said. "It's devastating. I couldn't imagine the pain and the devastation you know that they feel."Chicago police responded just before 9:20 a.m. to the 3200-block of West Fulton Boulevard for a person stabbed.When officers arrived, they found a 5-year-old girl with stab wounds being treated by Chicago fire officials.Police took a 27-year-old woman into custody in connection with the incident, according to CPD. Officials said they believe the two are related but did not confirm their relationship."We're still trying to figure out what happened at this time; all we know is the victim and the suspect were in the house," said Jose Jara, with the Chicago Police Department.They also said the suspect was likely in the house with the girl at the time of the incident.Chicago fire officials transported the girl to Stroger Hospital with "multiple stab wounds," where she died a short time later."It's horrible, man. My own flesh-daughter did that. Man. Y'all don't want to have this feeling. No, I can't explain it," Washington said."It's a baby. She's 5 years old, getting ready for pre-K and all those things that she will never get to experience and her mom, she still had a whole lot of life in front of her so it's just like two lives lost," Weaver added.Friends of the family said they are offering whatever support they can to help this family heal."For it to be somebody that young and that I have interacted with... It's like man, c'mon now, I didn't see this," family friend Darnell Richardson said.Police said charges are pending. Additional details about what led up to the incident have not yet been released.