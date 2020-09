Family of Amaria Jones, 13-year-old killed in Chicago Father's Day weekend violence, calls for change

EMBED >More News Videos Family and friends gather to say goodbye to Amaria Jones Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Amaria Jones, a 13-year-old victim of Chicago gun violence, plans to speak out about her death and the need for change Saturday afternoon.Jones was inside her Austin neighborhood home on June 20 when"I don't want anybody to join this club of losing a child; it's painful," said Lawanda Jones, Amaria's mother.The youngest of five, Lawanda said Amaria wanted to be lawyer."She loved to talk, and she wanted to be heard," her mother said. "She wanted you to see her and hear her."Amaria also liked to dance. She was showing her mother the latest routine on TikTok when she was killed."I heard a weird noise and something shattered in my face," Lawanda said. "I turned around and my baby was on the ground holding her neck, reaching out, saying 'mom.'"Amaria was killed during a violent Father's Day weekend. A total of 78 people were shot and 11 were killed that weekend. Mekhi James, 3 , was shot in a separate incident the same day in Austin.Family and community activists plan to come together at 1 p.m. Saturday in Austin to call on state and local leaders to bring more attention to pervasive gun violence.