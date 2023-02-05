Chicago crime: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in North Center, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was carjacked a gunpoint on Chicago's North Side on Saturday night, police said.

The armed robbery happened in the North Center neighborhood's 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue around 11:55 p.m., police said. A woman was sitting the driver's seat of her parked Maserati when four or five males approached her.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police: Boy, 15, charged in Lakeview armed carjacking

Two of the offenders, who had handguns, demanded that the woman get out of her vehicle, police said. She complied, and they got into her Maserati before driving it away. The other suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

The victim was not injured and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood