Chicago police: Boy, 15, charged in Lakeview armed carjacking

Two people are in custody after an armed carjacking in Lakeview, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged after Chicago police said a woman was carjacked at gunpoint In Lakeview Tuesday.

Chicago police said around 6:15 p.m., a 27-year-old woman in the 2800-block of Broadway. was approached by two people who demanded her car. One of them pulled out a gun, police said.

The victim complied, and the two suspects fled in her vehicle.

Chicago police said responding officers were able to find the car and both suspects were placed into custody. A gun was also found near the scene of the arrest, police said.

Wednesday morning, police said a 15-year-old boy has been charged with one count of vehicular hijacking.

