At least 4 North Side restaurants burglarized in roughly 30-minute span: CPD

Chicago police issued an alert after at least 4 North Side restaurants were burglarized in North Center and Ravenswood.

Chicago burglaries took place on West Byron, North Ravenswood, West Sunnyside, North Lincoln

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning early Monday for businesses on the city's North Side, after a series of break-ins targeting restaurants.

At least four robberies were reported within a mile and a half of each other over a span of about 30 minutes early Sunday morning, CPD said.

In each case, thieves used a tool to break a window, stole cash and alcohol and then ran away.

RELATED: Chicago police send out alert about massive rash of car thefts on Near South Side

The suspects are described as one to five people wearing face coverings and hooded sweatshirts.

The locations of the incidents are below:

- 1900-block of West Byron Street in North Center just after 3:45 a.m.

- 4200-block of North Ravenswood Avenue in North Center about 4 a.m.

- 1700-block of West Sunnyside Avenue in Ravenswood just after 4:10 a.m.

- 2800-block of North Lincoln Avenue just after 4:15 a.m.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives Area Three at 312-744-8263.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood