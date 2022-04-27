riot

North Shore brothers sentenced to probation for January 6 riot involvement

Of Illinois Capitol riot arrests, guilty pleas running higher than national average
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
North Shore brothers get probation in January 6 investigation

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A federal judge sentenced two brothers from the North Shore Tuesday to six months of probation for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Christian and Mark Kulas were also sentenced to two months of home confinement.

Both men pleaded guilty to demonstrating inside the Capitol.

RELATED: Capitol riot charges: Growing number of guilty pleas for Illinoisans charged in Jan. 6 attack

The judge noted that neither man attacked anyone or caused any damage.

So far, guilty pleas from Illinois defendants are running higher than the national average in Jan. 6 riot cases.

Ten of at least 27 Illinoisans charged with Capitol riot crimes have pleaded guilty.
