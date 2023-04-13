Evanston shooting at Clark Street Beach leaves teen dead, 2 wounded; Northwestern lockdown lifted

Evanston police said one teen was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at Clark Street Beach, which led to a lockdown at Northwestern University.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was killed in a lakefront shooting Wednesday night in Evanston that led to a shelter-in-place order at Northwestern University.

Police said the shooting was not a random attack and the shelter-in-place order for Northwestern has been lifted.

Police said one teenager was killed and two others were injured. The victims were not connected to the school.

The shooting around 8 p.m. in the 1800-block of Sheridan Road, at the popular Clark Street Beach.

Police found an 18-year-old man dead. A 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition, and another 15-year-old boy had minor injuries, police said.

Police said two suspects took off on foot and then jumped in a sedan heading north on Sheridan Road. That's why an order to shelter-in-place was issued.

People that were enjoying the weather Wednesday night heard the gunfire.

"We heard about 10 gunshots and we were sitting at the bench and we thought it was fireworks so we are just like relaxing and people are running," Beatrix Kovacs. "They are like, 'Run, it's gunshots,' and so we are like, 'OK, let's get out of here.'"

"Nobody is in custody, but the are has been secured and the initial investigation reveals or indicates this was not a random act, "Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting. Police said they are still investigating and no one is in custody.

