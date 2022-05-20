'Food for today and hope for tomorrow': Nourishing Hope expands food pantry to help more Chicagoans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local food pantry outgrew its space and name.
Nourishing Hope is now the new name for what had been the Lakeview Food Pantry.
The renewed organization held a grand opening at its new location on the Near West Side Thursday, brandishing its new name.
"The goal is to give people food for today and hope for tomorrow, and treat anyone who walks through our doors with respect and dignity," said Kellie O'Connell, Nourishing Hope CEO.
The organization that began helping residents get healthy food in 1970 in Lakeview is adding a second location so they can offer services to more Chicagoans -- and it's more than just food.
"That might be job assistance, housing assistance, helping people find or stay in homes. It might be mental health counseling because you're depressed or anxious and you just need that support to get by," O'Connell said.
Aisha Achesah is the regional community health coordinator for Advocate Aurora Health based out of Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
She said they have seen an increasing number of patients who are food insecure.
"The need is still there. I don't anticipate the need going away anytime soon as we see the shortage in baby formula and things like that. I think the need will continue to grow," Achesah said.
At the new Nourishing Hope location, clients can also pick up groceries they order online as a new feature to help individuals and families get the help they need to move forward.
