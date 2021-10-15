coronavirus illinois

Illinois nursing homes face 'breaking point' staffing crisis, CNAs needed

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois nursing homes face 'breaking point' staffing crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Staffing at Illinois nursing homes is reaching a breaking point, and it's disproportionately impacting people of color during the pandemic, according to a new state report.

"Black and brown customers were disproportionately impacted by disease and death because they were more likely to reside in poorly staffed facilities and in ward-style rooms containing four or five beds," said Kelly Cunningham with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

The department presented its report to an Illinois legislative committee this week. The report lists recommendations that would reform the nursing home system, impacting facilities that get paid to help Medicaid residents.

Along with reforming how Medicaid pays the facilities, the report also looked at staffing shortages, like those impacting certified nursing assistants.

"I can think of no more important race that we are in right now but to send a message to that labor force that we're going to pay you more, not just in a bonus for signing on, but staying here next year and the year after that," said Andy Ellison, Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.

It's a message CNA students at Malcolm X College are eager to hear as they study for their state board exams by the end of 2021.

They're looking forward to this stepping stone in their careers.

"I'm a people person. I love taking care of people. I love helping them. It's just a niche for me. It just felt like it was the right fit," said Mía Colón, a Malcolm X CNA student.

Colón and her Malcolm X College classmates are studying to be certified nursing assistants as Illinois nursing homes face a crisis.

"As students going into that field, fresh off the campus, it's a little nerve-racking knowing we're at a shortage and we're probably going to be a little more overworked than the regular CNA," Colón said.

The DHFS report states that Illinois consistently ranks last place when it comes to staffing at facilities, especially those serving Medicaid residents.

"This is not a report that can sit on the shelf and collect dust. The need to take action is now," Cunningham said.

The state's staff is recommending higher pay for CNAs too.

"Make it more of a profession, to give it a pay scale, to allow for promotion, to provide a pay off for staying with hit," Ellison said.

As for the students, they are ready to work.

"I'll get hired and start working," said Afi Hounkpati, a Malcolm X student.

Harpreet Kaur, a fellow student, recognizes they have options as well. "We're going to have so many options. So many cities, so many hospitals, so many nursing homes," she added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagonear west sidenursing homecoronavirus chicagoracismcoronavirus illinoisnursescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 2,481 COVID cases, 51 deaths
IL reports 2,913 COVID cases, 39 deaths
IL reports 1,927 COVID cases, 12 deaths
Pritzker working to close loophole exploited vaccine mandate opponents
TOP STORIES
Mayor holds firm on vaccine mandate despite threats
What's driving millions of Americans to quit their jobs?
CPD officer wounded in shooting released from rehab
Gang dispute killed innocent girl, 7, in Belmont Central: prosecutors
10-year-old Texas boy dies after COVID-19 battle
Inbound Dan Ryan lanes reopens at 75th after shooting investigation
Sky look to break 1-1 WNBA finals tie against Mercury
Show More
Amazon opens state-of-the-art Matteson facility
Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan
Boy, 10, spreads kindness as he waits for school bus
Moderna half-dose booster shot endorsed by FDA panel
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
More TOP STORIES News