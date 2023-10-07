Local Spotlight: Amazon/Nyssa

Nyssa is a local, female-founded company that designs products to support and empower women through the unspoken aspects of womanhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nyssa is a local, female-founded company that designs products to support and empower women through the unspoken aspects of womanhood. From period comfort to postpartum recovery, Nyssa is committed to bringing women solutions to care for themselves like they care for others.

Nyssa was one of three Amazon sellers that was recently recognized as a force for good in their community at Amazon Accelerate, Amazon's premier annual conference dedicated to Amazon sellers. At the conference, Amazon honored Eden Laurin, CEO and co-founder of Nyssa, for going beyond her day-to-day work and using her business to make a meaningful impact in her community, surprising her with a $50,000 grant to support her in driving even more positive change.

You can shop Nyssa products with ease and convenience of Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/nyssa.