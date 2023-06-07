Oak Forest explosion, fire at apartment building that injured 2 under investigation

An Oak Forest explosion in an apartment building that injured two people is under investigation by authorities including the ATF.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Local and federal authorities are working to figure out what sparked a blast at an Oak Forest apartment that injured two people.

Oak Forest police said they responded to the 5100-block of 160th Street for a report of a fire around 8 p.m.

Video from inside the single story apartment shows the destruction with holes in the ceiling, insulation hanging from the walls, windows blown out and personal belongings charred.

Officials said two people were injured in the explosion, which witnesses said they felt around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Reggie O'Dell said he was sitting in his bedroom when he heard a loud boom that shook the building.

"So when I got outside and I looked around my car, that's when I noticed the dynamite sticks and I said, 'Oh my God, that was an explosion' and as I came up the driveway, then I found the second one," O'Dell said.

Officials said the injured man and woman were taken to Christ Hospital for treatment, but the severity of their injuries is still unknown.

Witnesses said they walked out of the apartment, covered in blood.

Police also said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is responding to the apartment complex to investigate.

Authorities have not released details on the circumstances leading up to the blast and if it was accidental or intentional.