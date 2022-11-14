WATCH LIVE

Thieves ram stolen car into Oak Forest gun range, steal 23 guns, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, November 14, 2022 4:27PM
OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Thieves rammed a car into a gun range in south suburban Oak Forest and stole 23 guns Monday morning, police said.

Oak Forest police responded to the Eagle Gun Range at 5900 W. 159th Street, at about 3:08 a.m. after an alarm call.

Police found a stolen vehicle that was used to ram the building in order to get inside the gun range.

Four suspects entered and stole approximately 23 guns, police said.

The Oak Forest Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

