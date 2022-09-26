Oak Forest City Hall holding candlelight vigil to honor mother, 2 children killed in murder-suicide

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor a mother and two children who were shot and killed Friday in Oak Forest in a murder-suicide.

Lupe Gomez, 43, and her children Briana Rodriguez, 22, and Emilio Rodriguez, 20, were killed outside their home on Ann Marie Lane Friday, according to police. Then police Gomez's husband Carlos, who was the children's stepfather, barricaded himself inside the home, set it on fire, and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED: 4 people killed in Oak Forest shooting, barricade situation, fire caught on neighbor's Ring camera

Gomez's brother Pedro said he is now caring for the couple's youngest teenage daughters.

"After what happened, I have it in my mind, like, who would've done that to some innocent people," Villanueva said.

A neighbor said he witnessed a man shooting his family members outside his home before barricading himself inside and setting the home on fire.

WATCH | Deadly Oak Forest shootings, fire caught on doorbell camera

"Maybe if the kids wouldn't lived out here with the mom, or maybe if they were with my uncle - maybe it would have been a different story. They would've been, probably, alive and this wouldn't have happened," Villanueva said.

An online fundraiser is helping to raise money for the victims' funerals. The candlelight vigil will be held at the Oak Forest City Hall gazebo at 7 p.m.