police-involved shooting

Oak Forest police-involved shooting injures officer, suspect; ISP investigating

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting involving police in Oak Forest.

ISP says officers were helping tow a vehicle when they exchanged gunfire with someone in the 4300-block of Frontage Road around 7:15 Sunday morning.

An officer and a suspect were hurt, however, only the suspect's injuries are considered life-threatening, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and ISP has not released any more information regarding the incident at this time.

Related topics:
oak forestpolice involved shootingpolice officer injuredpolice shooting
