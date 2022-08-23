2 charged with DUI in multi-vehicle crash that killed Calumet Park woman, hurt 3 more, police say

One person is in custody after a four-vehicle crash killed one person and injured three others in suburban Oak Lawn, police said.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people have been charged in an Oak Lawn car crash that killed a woman Sunday, police said.

The crash happened at about 1:50 a.m. near West 110th Street and South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn police said.

A Dodge Charger was traveling south on Cicero at a high speed when it struck the rear of a Lincoln four-door, forcing the Lincoln into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, a preliminary police investigation showed.

The Lincoln struck a Dodge Ram pick-up truck head-on, killing a female passenger in the Lincoln, police said.

She has been identified as 66-year-old Ma. Anita Chacon of Calumet Park, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner. The crash also critically wounded her 30-year-old son, who was driving the Lincoln, police said.

The Charger came to a stop near the 110th and Cicero intersection, police said. A Honda Accord, which was also traveling south on Cicero at a high speed, left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench, causing it to roll over "numerous" times before stopping at a 110th and Cicero parking lot.

The female driver of the Ram pick-up was taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and her two passengers were uninjured.

The driver of the Honda Accord, 32-year-old Chicagoan Joann McNary, was transported to Christ Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the driver of the Dodge Charger, 39-year-old Steven Bradford of suburban Harvey, was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Bradford and McNary were charged with aggravated DUI involving death reckless homicide, police said.

Cicero Avenue was shut down in all directions from 105th Street to 111th Street while the Oak Lawn Police Traffic Division and Illinois State Police investigated the crash.

