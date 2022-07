OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery that led to a shooting at a jewelry store in Oak Lawn Friday.It happened on 95th Street, right across from Advocate Christ Medical Center.Police say three masked suspects came in with guns, started taking jewelry, and then shot an employee who tried to confront him.The suspects then took off.That employee is said to be in critical condition.No arrests have been made.