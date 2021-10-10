Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 hurt in Oak Park, Illinois State Police say

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.According to Illinois State Police, it happened about 2:20 a.m. on the outbound lanes at East Avenue in Oak Park.The individual suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.All lanes reopened about 5:10 a.m., but earlier the Ike was shut down for about three hours from Austin Avenue to Harlem Avenue for the investigation.No one is in custody.This is the 190th expressway shooting so far this year.A woman was shot Friday night on Interstate 94 near Chatham on the South Side of Chicago, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.About 11:55 p.m., Illinois State police responded to calls of a shooting on the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street, state police said.An investigation found that a 23-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she was shot, state police said. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.