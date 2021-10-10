expressway shooting

Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 hurt in Oak Park, Illinois State Police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

I-290 shooting leaves 1 hurt in Oak Park: ISP

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is recovering after being shot early Sunday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, it happened about 2:20 a.m. on the outbound lanes at East Avenue in Oak Park.

The individual suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

All lanes reopened about 5:10 a.m., but earlier the Ike was shut down for about three hours from Austin Avenue to Harlem Avenue for the investigation.

No one is in custody.

RELATED: Chicago's Gold Coast Neighbors Association calls for change as CPD warns of more armed robberies

This is the 190th expressway shooting so far this year.

A woman was shot Friday night on Interstate 94 near Chatham on the South Side of Chicago, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 11:55 p.m., Illinois State police responded to calls of a shooting on the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street, state police said.

An investigation found that a 23-year-old woman was driving a vehicle when she was shot, state police said. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkexpressway shootinggun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
Dan Ryan Expressway shooting leaves at least 1 person injured
Man speaks out after nearly dying in Eisenhower Expy. shooting
Illinois State Police trooper killed in Dan Ryan shooting
Illinois State Police trooper shot on Dan Ryan dies
TOP STORIES
Chicago Marathon kicks off after 2-year wait
Southwest cancels dozens of flights from Midway
Broadcaster getting heat over use of '40 acres' during White Sox game
Wicker Park drive-by shooting leaves 4 hurt, 1 dead: CPD
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Missing 3-year-old found alive 4 days after wandering off
Chicago Park District CEO Michael Kelly resigns
Show More
Lawndale shooting injures 3, including teen boy and girl: CPD
Gold Coast neighborhood seeks changes as area sees uptick in crime
Family says daughter's 2nd-grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Chicago Weather: Very breezy, warm Sunday
Bear spotted wrestling with display pumpkin
More TOP STORIES News