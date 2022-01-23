expressway shooting

1 hurt in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Oak Park, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 hurt in I-290 shooting in Oak Park: ISP

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was shot on the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park over the weekend.

Illinois State Police responded to a reported shooting on the westbound Interstate 290 ramp to Harlem Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. Friday.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries in connection with the incident, Illinois State Police said.

The westbound ramp to Harlem was closed for an investigation about 11 p.m. It reopened about 3 a.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Expressway shooting: I-94 southbound lanes reopen at 147th/Sibley after 1 injured, ISP says

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

Witnesses can remain anonymous.

ISP has responded to 11 reported Cook County expressway shootings so far this year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak parkexpressway shootinggun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
1 injured in Bishop Ford shooting; SB lanes open again
3 shot on I-57; separate shooting damages car
Protesters march against gun violence after CPD releases homicide data
1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway on South Side
TOP STORIES
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Chicago weather forecast includes snow into Monday | Live radar
19 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
After the omicron wave, what's next for the COVID pandemic?
Girl, 8, killed by stray bullet ID'd: ME
St. Charles library closes after threats over mask policy
Can science slow down or reverse the aging process?
Show More
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
Tips on getting back to workout after battling COVID
Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago Weather: Morning snow Sunday
More TOP STORIES News