1 hurt in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Oak Park, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police responded to a reported shooting on the westbound Interstate 290 ramp to Harlem Avenue just before 10:45 p.m. Friday.
One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries in connection with the incident, Illinois State Police said.
The westbound ramp to Harlem was closed for an investigation about 11 p.m. It reopened about 3 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400 or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.
Witnesses can remain anonymous.
ISP has responded to 11 reported Cook County expressway shootings so far this year.