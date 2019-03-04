Off-duty Chicago police officer critically injured in Eisenhower Expressway crash

EMBED </>More Videos

An off-duty Chicago police officer was critically injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday night, sources tell ABC7.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An off-duty Chicago police officer was critically injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday night, police said.

Chicago police confirmed Monday morning that the person injured in the crash is an off-duty CPD officer and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.

The single-car crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. on the inbound Eisenhower near the Kedzie exit, Illinois State Police said. The car crashed into a concrete barrier.

Traffic reconstruction investigators have been on the scene overnight, blocking three lanes of traffic to carefully document the crash site.

Meanwhile Blue Line service, which runs between the Eisenhower's inbound and outbound lanes, was stopped, according to a CTA alert. All trains were only operating from the O'Hare to the UIC Halsted stop.

Illinois State Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentpolice officer injuredcrashChicagoHoman Square
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE TEMPS:Bitter cold moves in; Wind Chill Advisory in effect
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory in effect Monday morning
Woman, 22, fatally shot in head in Englewood, police say
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident in Plano
10 people attack H&M security guard, Chicago police say
New Metra reverse-commute service begins Monday
Boy, 17, to face murder charges in case of 2 missing teens
Show More
Bernie Sanders holds campaign rally at Navy Pier
6 shot inside private club on South Side
Thousands charge into Lake Michigan for 19th annual Polar Plunge
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
More News