An off-duty Chicago police officer was critically injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway Sunday night, police said.Chicago police confirmed Monday morning that the person injured in the crash is an off-duty CPD officer and is in critical condition at Stroger Hospital.The single-car crash occurred at 11:57 p.m. on the inbound Eisenhower near the Kedzie exit, Illinois State Police said. The car crashed into a concrete barrier.Traffic reconstruction investigators have been on the scene overnight, blocking three lanes of traffic to carefully document the crash site.Meanwhile Blue Line service, which runs between the Eisenhower's inbound and outbound lanes, was stopped, according to a CTA alert. All trains were only operating from the O'Hare to the UIC Halsted stop.Illinois State Police are trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control.