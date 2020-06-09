Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Brighton Park on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the leg early Tuesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side, police said.
According to police, around 3:20 a.m. an off-duty officer was getting in his personal vehicle when he was approached by two unknown men near the 3900-block of S. Artesian Avenue.
One of the suspects displayed a handgun and fired shots at the officer, police said.
The officer was struck in the right leg and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police said. He is in fair condition.
Police said the officer did return fire, however it is unclear if the offenders were struck.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are still investigating.
The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, police said.
On Monday, another Chicago police officer was shot in Austin.
According to police, around 12:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute in the 500-block of North Leamington Avenue.
The suspect fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs, hitting him in the shoulder, police said.
The officer's protective vest stopped the bullet and the officer returned fire, but no one was hit.
That suspect now faces a felony charge of attempted murder and a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.
