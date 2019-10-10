Police officer struck by CPD vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect in North Lawndale neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5609053" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Preliminarily, officers were monitoring a funeral when they attempted to engage an armed person. As units were responding, a CPD vehicle struck an officer on foot and he was transported to an area hospital in good condition. A search for offender is ongoing. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 10, 2019

An officer was struck by a vehicle during a police chase Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

A police officer has been struck by a vehicle in the 10th District following a pursuit of a potential gun offender. Ambulance will be escorted to the hospital - expect street closures as emergency vehicles converge on the area. pic.twitter.com/BNbINZRHh5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 10, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.Officials said the officer was in pursuit of a possible armed suspect when he was hit near Ogden Avenue and S. Drake Avenue.Preliminary reports say officers were monitoring a gang funeral when a vehicle driving by threw a handgun out the window, according to officials. At that time the vehicle took off and police began a pursuit. As units were responding, a CPD vehicle struck the officer who was on foot in the 1800-block of S. Drake Ave.The officer was tended to at the scene and transported to Stroger, according to police.An ambulance was escorted to the hospital and the officer is said to be in "serious but stable condition."Officials said two suspects have been taken into custody and two others are still at large.